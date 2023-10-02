Beartooth have booked a new tour of the UK and Europe for 2024

Beartooth have announced some new EU and UK tour dates for 2024.
The band will be performing in support of their fifth album ‘The Surface’, set for release on 13th October via Red Bull Records.
“It has been so long since we have done a headliner in Europe,” says Caleb Shomo. “I can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been working on for the last 18 months. They will be some of the biggest shows of our career to date and will be some of the best shows we have ever played in our lives!”
The dates are:
OCTOBER 2024
10 Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle
11 Germany, Cologne, Palladium
12 Germany, Cologne, Palladium
15 Austria, Vienne, Gasometer
16 Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
17 Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
18 Germany, Munich, Zenith
19 France, Paris, Le Bataclan
21 UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy
22 UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy
24 UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
25 UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
26 UK, London, Alexandra Palace
28 Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
29 Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
31 Germany, Tilburg, O13
NOVEMBER 2024
1 Germany, Tilburg, O13
2 Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle