Beartooth have booked a new tour of the UK and Europe for 2024

Beartooth have announced some new EU and UK tour dates for 2024.

The band will be performing in support of their fifth album ‘The Surface’, set for release on 13th October via Red Bull Records.

“It has been so long since we have done a headliner in Europe,” says Caleb Shomo. “I can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been working on for the last 18 months. They will be some of the biggest shows of our career to date and will be some of the best shows we have ever played in our lives!”

The dates are:

OCTOBER 2024

10 Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

11 Germany, Cologne, Palladium

12 Germany, Cologne, Palladium

15 Austria, Vienne, Gasometer

16 Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

17 Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

18 Germany, Munich, Zenith

19 France, Paris, Le Bataclan

21 UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy

22 UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy

24 UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

25 UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

26 UK, London, Alexandra Palace

28 Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

29 Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

31 Germany, Tilburg, O13

NOVEMBER 2024

1 Germany, Tilburg, O13

2 Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle