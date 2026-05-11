The Beatles’
former Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row
is set to open to the public as a new fan experience in 2027.
Titled ‘The Beatles at 3 Savile Row’, the ticketed attraction will give visitors access to seven floors of archive material, rotating exhibitions, a recreated recording studio and the building’s famous rooftop, where the band played their final public performance in January 1969.
The Mayfair building also housed the basement studio used during the recording of 'Let It Be
'.
Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene says: "Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”Paul McCartney
adds: "There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready."Ringo Starr
simply says: "Wow, it’s like coming home."
Further details on ‘The Beatles at 3 Savile Row’ are expected to be announced in due course.