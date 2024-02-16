Becky Hill and Chase & Status will perform together at this year’s BRIT Awards

The BRITs have announced a couple more acts for this year’s ceremony.

Becky Hill (nominated for the Dance Act award, which she won in 2022 and 2023) and Chase & Status (shortlisted for Group of the Year for the second time) will collaborate on a joint performance.

Becky says: “I can’t wait to perform again on the BRITs and it’s been difficult trying to top flying from the ceiling of the O2 last year, but I’m excited about what we have planned for this year’s performance. I’ve been a fan of Chase & Status my whole life, so to have them on stage performing with me is going to be really special. It’s a real celebration of drum & bass – my favourite genre of music!”

Chase & Status add: “For us as producers and artists, being nominated for a BRIT is a special thing. It is a representation of where British music is at, at the highest level, so to be in that category is an honour. Also to be performing with Becky, a fellow BRIT nominee, is pretty special too.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 2nd March, at The O2 in London, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. Jungle, Rema, Kylie, Dua Lipa and RAYE will also perform.

Other artists nominated for awards include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.