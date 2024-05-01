Becky Hill has shared her new Chase & Status collab, ‘Right Here’

Becky Hill has shared a new track, ‘Right Here,’ a collab with Chase & Status. This song is part of her forthcoming album ‘Believe Me Now?’ which is scheduled for release on May 31st.

Becky says: “This album has been a joy to make! it’s come at a point in my life where I’m leaving my turbulent twenties behind me and entering my thirties as a more confident, knowledgeable & self-assured woman and this album really reflects that. I wanted this body of work to be deep rooted in dance music but have my story telling song writing flowing throughout, describing tales of loneliness, togetherness, love and betrayal. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Becky has a packed touring schedule ahead, including a North American headline tour with dates in July and November, and a major UK arena tour planned for October.

The dates in full read:

MAY

13 Pryzm, Kingston, UK

14 The 1865, Southampton, UK

24 Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Luton, UK

JUNE

1 Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool, UK

8 Parklife, Manchester, UK (HEADLINER)

13 Delamere Forest, Cheshire, UK

14 Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland

15 Belsonic, Belfast, UK

23 Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany

JULY

6 Beats For Love, Ostrava, Czechia

12 Summer Sessions, Derby, UK

18 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC

19 Capitol Hill Block Party, Seattle, WA

20 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

29 hmv Vault, Birmingham, UK

30 Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

AUGUST

9 Racecourse, Newmarket, UK

10 Boardmasters, Newquay, UK

11 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary

16 Hardwick Festival, Durham, UK

18 Summer Sessions, Edinburgh, UK

23 Big Feastival, Oxfordshire, UK (HEADLINER)

24 The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK

25 Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK

29 Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, UK

30 Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus, Sheffield, UK

31 Dreamland, Margate, UK

OCTOBER

12 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

13 Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK

15 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

16 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

18 Westpoint Arena, Exeter, UK (SOLD OUT)

19 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

20 AO Arena, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

22 Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

24 OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

NOVEMBER

7 Music Box, San Diego, CA

8 The Novo, Los Angeles, CA

9 The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

10 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall, Berkeley, CA

13 Meow Wolf, Denver, CO

15 Emo’s, Austin, TX

16 The Studio at The Factory, Dallas, TX

19 Park West, Chicago, IL

21 The Axis Club, Toronto, ON

22 Studio TD, Montreal, QC

23 Terminal 5, New York, NY