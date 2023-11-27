Becky Hill will headline next year’s Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield

Becky Hill is the first headliner confirmed for next year’s Rock N Roll Circus.

The Sheffield event will take place in summer, with Becky topping the bill on 30th August. Other acts on the line-up include Joel Corry, Talia Mar, Issey Cross and ADMT.

A spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus says: “Rock N Roll Circus is not just a music gathering, it is a multi-day extravaganza that combines the thrill of live music with the mesmerizing world of circus entertainment. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Becky to the party next year. She’s an artist that is firmly at the peak of her powers and she’s a colossal talent.

“So, get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, circus, and entertainment at the enchanting Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield. It is set to return for another sensational year, bringing together the best of live music and circus entertainment in a unique and vibrant celebration.”

Becky has also not long announced her biggest UK shows to date. The arena tour is in support of her upcoming second album, due next year, and includes a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

The details are:

OCTOBER 2024

12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena

15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

16 Leeds – First Direct Arena

18 Exeter – Westpoint

19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

20 Manchester – AO Arena

22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena

24 London – OVO Arena Wembley