Becky Hill has released a new single inspired by lockdown isolation, ‘Never Be Alone’

Becky Hill has released a new single, ‘Never Be Alone’.

The track follows news of her biggest UK shows to date. The arena tour is in support of her upcoming second album, due later this year, and includes a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Becky says: “‘Never Be Alone’ was born out of a post lockdown world where isolation & distance were forced upon the world. With my partner & I both being in music, we really felt the full force of an imposed lockdown on the events industry. Our entire careers were in jeopardy and I really felt the downward spiral of someone I loved, who’d worked his entire adult life curating line ups for festivals and clubs. I wrote this song with my long time collaborator Karen Poole (‘Remember’, ‘History’ and ‘Disconnect’) drawing on inspiration from the time we lived apart, feeling helpless with his despair.

“What I love about this single is that it has transcended lockdown and feels so relevant still in a time when we need to be there for each other now more than ever. I’ve been playing it in my live sets this summer and it has been a joy watching the crowd’s reaction, but I’m excited to show people what Sonny Fodera has added to this anthem; he’s one of the only people left in the dance space I haven’t collaborated with yet and I can’t wait to release this record alongside him.”

Check out the single below; the tour will visit:

OCTOBER 2024

12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena

15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

16 Leeds – First Direct Arena

18 Exeter – Westpoint

19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

20 Manchester – AO Arena

22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena

24 London – OVO Arena Wembley