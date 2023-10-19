Becky Hill has announced her biggest UK shows to date

Her upcoming second album is due next year.

Becky Hill has announced her biggest UK shows to date.

The arena tour is in support of her upcoming second album, due next year, and includes a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 27th October.

Becky says: “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME!! I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”

The details are:

OCTOBER
12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro
13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena
15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
16 Leeds – First Direct Arena
18 Exeter – Westpoint
19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena
20 Manchester – AO Arena
22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena
24 London – OVO Arena Wembley

