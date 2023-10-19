Becky Hill has announced her biggest UK shows to date.
The arena tour is in support of her upcoming second album, due next year, and includes a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 27th October.
Becky says: “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME!! I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”
The details are:
OCTOBER
12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro
13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena
15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
16 Leeds – First Direct Arena
18 Exeter – Westpoint
19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena
20 Manchester – AO Arena
22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena
24 London – OVO Arena Wembley