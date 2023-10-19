Becky Hill has announced her biggest UK shows to date.

The arena tour is in support of her upcoming second album, due next year, and includes a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 27th October.

Becky says: “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME!! I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”

The details are:

OCTOBER

12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena

15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

16 Leeds – First Direct Arena

18 Exeter – Westpoint

19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

20 Manchester – AO Arena

22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena

24 London – OVO Arena Wembley