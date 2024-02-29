Been Stellar announce their debut album with a first taster, ‘Passing Judgment’

Been Stellar have announced the release details for their debut album, ‘Scream From New York, NY’.

Set to arrive on 14th June via Dirty Hit, the news comes alongside a first taster, ‘Passing Judgment’.

“We were finishing “Passing Judgment” in the midst of our first tour in the UK. Playing through it a bit differently each show, we were learning to look at the song from different angles. The recording feels live because of this process — there’s a chaotic feeling in the drums and bass that wouldn’t be there if we hadn’t finished writing it live,” shares lead vocalist Sam Slocum, “Lyrically I was thinking about why we judge the world around us, and how passing judgment on someone or something is usually rooted in being unsure in oneself.”

Been Stellar are currently on the road in Europe with label-mates The 1975. They’ll return to the UK later this year, where they’ll play The Great Escape, Tramlines, Truck and Latitude.

FEBRUARY

26 Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon (w/ The 1975)

27 WiZink Center, Madrid (w/ The 1975)

MARCH

1 Le Zénith, Paris (w/ The 1975)

2 AFAS LIVE, Amsterdam (w/ The 1975)

3 Forest National, Brussels (w/ The 1975)

5 Barclays Arena, Hamburg (w/ The 1975)

7 Oslo Spektrum, Oslo (w/ The 1975)

8 Annexet, Stockholm (w/ The 1975)

10 KB Hallen, Copenhagen (w/ The 1975)

12 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (w/ The 1975)

13 Torwar Hall, Warsaw (w/ The 1975)

14 Fortuna Hall, Prague (w/ The 1975)

16 Hallenstadion Zurich, Zurich (w/ The 1975)

18 Zenith, Munich (w/ The 1975)

19 Mediolanum Forum, Milan (w/ The 1975)

21 Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (w/ The 1975)

22 Palladium, Cologne (w/ The 1975)

24 AFAS Live, Amsterdam (w/ The 1975)

MAY

4 Shaky Knees, Atlanta

15 Joiners, Southampton

16 The Great Escape, Brighton

18 London Calling, Amsterdam

20 The Louisiana, Bristol

22 YES (basement), Manchester

23 The Lexington, London

JULY

26 Tramlines Fest, Sheffield

27 Truck Fest, Oxfordshire

28 Latitude Festival, Suffolk