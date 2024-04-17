Been Stellar have unleashed a blistering new track, ‘Sweet’

New York post-punk outfit Been Stellar have unveiled another explosive track, ‘Sweet’, from their highly-anticipated debut album ‘Scream from New York, NY’, due out June 14th on Dirty Hit.

“We were all intrigued by the simplicity of the verse, it felt like something we would usually shy away from,” shares vocalist Sam Slocum. “I really tried to let the music inform the lyrics, and to not overthink what was coming from the song’s natural feeling.”

Slocum delves into the meaning behind the lyrics, stating, “‘One of the first lines that came to me was “we’re speaking when we don’t know what to say.” I think in close relationships, the most pure moments shouldn’t need to be spoken about. And in life in general, the things that matter the most and bring people together shouldn’t warrant many words, if any. Words complicate feeling sometimes.'”

‘Sweet’ arrives as the third single from ‘Scream from New York, NY’, following the previously released ‘Passing Judgement’ and ‘All In One’. The band recently wrapped up a European tour supporting The 1975 and will hit the road again on May 4th, with upcoming festival appearances at Shaky Knees, Lollapalooza, and more.

You can check out ‘Sweet’ below.