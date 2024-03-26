Been Stellar have shared a new taster from their upcoming debut album – check out ‘All In One’

Been Stellar have released a new single, ‘All In One’.

It’s the latest track to be released from their not-long-announced debut album, ‘Scream From New York, NY’. Set to arrive on 14th June via Dirty Hit, the full-length has already been teased with single ‘Passing Judgment’.

Been Stellar explain: “In many ways this song and its lyrics are at the album’s heart. I think it’s the culmination of a point we’ve been trying to make for years. The lyrics grapple with processing the mundane daily tasks we all carry out, and how they connect to understanding our lives in a larger sense.

“So much of life in a condensed city like New York is spent in a very small box- we wanted the video to portray the madness that comes from that experience. The themes of solipsism and existential uncertainty we brought up on our EP feel tied up with this song. The music feels like a creative conclusion for us as well— like the kind of song we’ve been working towards for years. We finished it in the final weeks leading up to recording and couldn’t be more proud of how it came out.”

Check it out below.

Been Stellar have just finished up a tour of Europe with label-mates The 1975. They’ll return to the UK later this year, where they’ll play The Great Escape, Tramlines, Truck and Latitude.

MAY

4 Shaky Knees, Atlanta

15 Joiners, Southampton

16 The Great Escape, Brighton

18 London Calling, Amsterdam

20 The Louisiana, Bristol

22 YES (basement), Manchester

23 The Lexington, London

JULY

26 Tramlines Fest, Sheffield

27 Truck Fest, Oxfordshire

28 Latitude Festival, Suffolk