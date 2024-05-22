Been Stellar have shared a new taster from their upcoming debut album – check out ‘Pumpkin’

Been Stellar have released a new single, ‘Pumpkin’.

It’s the latest track to be released from their debut album, ‘Scream From New York, NY’. Set to arrive on 14th June via Dirty Hit, the full-length has already been teased with singles ‘Passing Judgment’, ‘All In One’ and ‘Sweet’.

“This song is somewhat of a sonic departure for us – it’s definitely more subdued,” says lead singer Sam Slocum. “There was a point when we weren’t totally sure it would make it onto the album because of that. It had existed in many forms, but it wasn’t until the last month leading up to recording when each part fell into place.

“Oddly, the lyrics remained the same from the very beginning. They stemmed from a visual I had: an apartment light shining through its windows out onto a street at night. I imagined the people inside the apartment crossing back and forth in front of the window. From there, the lyrics I wrote formed a vignette of the people in the apartment, sharing a space together. I described several shared, intimate moments from my own life – I wanted to get as specific as I could.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

NOVEMBER

3 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

4 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

6 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

7 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

9 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy

10 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11 – Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

13 – Milan, IT @ Bellezza

14 – Zurich, CH @ Exil

16 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

17 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

19 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

22 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

26 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

28 – London, UK @ Scala

30 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

DECEMBER

1 – Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

2 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club