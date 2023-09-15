Bella Poarch and Lauv have teamed up for a “cheeky” new single, ‘Crush’

Bella Poarch and Lauv have teamed up for a new single, ‘Crush’.

Bella’s first release of 2023, and first collaboration with Lauv, it follows on from last year’s ‘Dolls’ EP

She says of the song: “‘Crush’” is this fun, brighter side of me that I’m excited to showcase. The song itself is light, cheeky, and it gives you the flirty feeling of butterflies in your stomach that you get when sparks begin to fly. It’s about being in the moment and indulging in the simple things like binging Love Island, or having an innocent crush without overthinking it (which I’m guilty of). Lauv is such an incredible artist and being able to work with him is such an honor. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, and I LAUVed working with him hehe.”

Lauv adds: “‘Crush’ is about that feeling when you’re into someone but don’t wanna cross the line cause it’s so fun just being slightly into them. Love singing with [Bella] and so happy ‘Crush’ is finally out!”

Check it out below.