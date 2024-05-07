Bellah Mae has released a new single inspired by heartbreak, ‘Hell & Never Back’

Catch Bellah on tour in the UK this May.

Bellah Mae has released her new single ‘Hell & Never Back’.

Written alongside long-term collaborator Alex O’Shaughnessy and Nashville native Brett Truitt, it’s the latest instalment from her forthcoming ‘Never Waste A Heartbreak’ EP, out 7th June.

“The day I wrote this song I almost didn’t go to the studio and literally cried in the Uber on the way there,” Bellah explains. “I was in Nashville and going through a rough heartbreak. I had zero expectations for the song I wrote that day, but it turned out to be this one because it was so personal and true to how I was feeling.”

Check out the new single below, and catch Bellah live at the following:

MAY
12 G2 The Garage, Glasgow
15 Club Academy, Manchester
19 O2 Institute2, Birmingham
20 Lafayette, London

