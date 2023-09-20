Ben Gregory has announced a new EP and London show

It follows on from his latest album 'Episode', released in April.
Photo credit: Mona Cordes

Ben Gregory has announced a new four-track project, ‘Bodied’.

Billed as “an intimate collection of songs detailing the complex relationship we have with our own bodies” in a press release, it’s due on 20th October via Transgressive preceded by early teaser ‘Memoriam’. He’ll also play a show at London’s Courtyard on 23rd November.

“’Memoriam’ is a song centred on disillusionment over the organs one is granted at birth,” Ben explains. “During my life I’ve been saddened by certain archetypes I’ve felt it impossible to escape: I appreciate such struggles are all-consuming for many people who must remain stoic and indefatigable under the impossible weight of their own forms. These songs are about bodies and their (non)pliability; trying to lie oblique against archaic parameters; engendering a landscape in which your child need not question which mask they’ll wear tomorrow.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

In A Certain Light We All Look The Same
Memoriam
Heart
Pale Pregnant King

