Ben Gregory has teamed up with Blaine Harrison and Marika Hackman for a new live to vinyl album

Ben Gregory has announced a new live to vinyl album, ‘Live From Metropolis’.

The record is set for release on 8th December via Transgressive, and sees him working alongside Blaine Harrison from The Mystery Jets, and Marika Hackman.

He says of the project: “This was potentially the prangiest day of my life — the fully legitimate live carving of a vinyl disc, upon which even the most grotesque of errors would live forever. Thank god and all his friends that I had two total geniuses by my side. Mr Blaine Harrison and Marika Hackman: you two are the bees knees and i love you forever. It was an extraordinary and awesome day at Metropolis making this record, twiddling away and singing in chorus as we’re mixed and mastered live into the wax. it’s all in there! (except for one disc which we had to throw straight into the bin).”

Check out teaser track ‘Same Mistakes’ below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: