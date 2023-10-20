Ben Gregory is celebrating his EP release with a video for ‘Pale Pregnant King’

Ben Gregory has released his new four-track project, ‘Bodied’.

Billed as “an intimate collection of songs detailing the complex relationship we have with our own bodies” in a press release, it’s out today (Friday, 20th October) via Transgressive. He’ll also play a show at London’s Courtyard on 23rd November.

He’s also shared a video for ‘Pale Pregnant King’, of which he says: “There are so many sides to the self battling it out for their moment in the sun. ‘Pale Pregnant King’ is about confronting dysphoria and that self-abnegating urge; exploding the myth that says being sad is safer. I feel weird about my brain and my body but, honestly, nothing brings me peace like singing this song. I’d previously shied away from full transparency out of anxieties that in fact have no right to exist, so, yeah, the project ‘Bodied’ is (probably quite obviously) about Trans rights.”

Check out both the video and EP below.