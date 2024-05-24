Ben Howard is going to celebrate ten years of his second album ‘I Forget Where We Were’ with a new tour

Ben Howard is going to celebrate ten years of his second album ‘I Forget Where We Were’ with a new headline tour this October.
The 13-date live run will see him perform the record in its entirety, as well as songs from around the album’s initial release, including b-sides and rarities.
To coincide with the announcement, a new 10th anniversary crystal clear, double-vinyl edition of the record will also be made available, featuring alternative artwork to its original release.
The tour will visit:
OCTOBER
13 Usher Hall, Edinburgh
14 O2 Academy, Leeds
15 O2 City Hall, Newcastle
17 Brighton Centre, Brighton
18 Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
19 Swansea Arena, Swansea
21 Manchester Warehouse Aviva Studios, Manchester
22 Eventim Apollo, London
23 Eventim Apollo, London
26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin
28 Beacon, Bristol
31 University of Wolverhampton at Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
NOVEMBER
1 Pavilions, Plymouth