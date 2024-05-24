Ben Howard is going to celebrate ten years of his second album ‘I Forget Where We Were’ with a new tour

Ben Howard is going to celebrate ten years of his second album ‘I Forget Where We Were’ with a new headline tour this October.

The 13-date live run will see him perform the record in its entirety, as well as songs from around the album’s initial release, including b-sides and rarities.

To coincide with the announcement, a new 10th anniversary crystal clear, double-vinyl edition of the record will also be made available, featuring alternative artwork to its original release.

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER

13 Usher Hall, Edinburgh

14 O2 Academy, Leeds

15 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

17 Brighton Centre, Brighton

18 Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

19 Swansea Arena, Swansea

21 Manchester Warehouse Aviva Studios, Manchester

22 Eventim Apollo, London

23 Eventim Apollo, London

26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

28 Beacon, Bristol

31 University of Wolverhampton at Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

NOVEMBER

1 Pavilions, Plymouth