Benjamin Francis Leftwich has released a new single about feeling a bit lonely – check out ‘New York’

Benjamin Francis Leftwich has released a new single.

‘New York’ is from his upcoming album ‘Some Things Break’, due 9th February via Dirty Hit. He’s also recently shared a new single, ‘Moon Landing Hoax’, and has a tour coming in April.

“‘New York’ is a song about running to big shiny cities for big shiny things,” he explains, “but being lonelier than ever. For me it’s kind of about missing the simple humanity and imperfections of the things one can convince themselves to run from. Every time I’ve ever chosen to chase a rainbow for a pot of gold I’ve ended up wanting to chase the next and I’m the last to know that I could have found what I was hoping for right where I left it. Oftentimes the gold I imagine I will find soon reveals itself as concrete in disguise.”

Check out the single below, and catch him live at the following:

APRIL

04 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

05 Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal

06 Summerhall, Edinburgh

05 Band on the Wall, Manchester

09 The Lantern, Bristol

10 EartH, London

11 Acapela Studio, Cardiff

13 The Workman’s Club, Dublin, Ireland

14 The Limelight 2, Belfast