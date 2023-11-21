Benjamin Francis Leftwich has announced a new tour for April 2024

Benjamin Francis Leftwich has announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of his upcoming album ‘Some Things Break’, due 9th February via Dirty Hit. He’s also shared a new single, ‘Moon Landing Hoax’.

Of the tour and new single, Benjamin says: “To me this song is about healing, sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly, and about all the mad shit one can get up to or into on that winding road… I’m so excited to be back on the road next year and to play many new & old songs live again”

Check out the single below, and catch him live at the following:

APRIL

04 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

05 Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal

06 Summerhall, Edinburgh

08 Band On The Wall, Manchester

09 The Lantern, Bristol

10 EartH, London

11 Acapela Studio, Cardiff

13 The Workman’s Club, Dublin