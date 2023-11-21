Benjamin Francis Leftwich has announced a new tour for April 2024

Benjamin Francis Leftwich has announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of his upcoming album ‘Some Things Break’, due 9th February via Dirty Hit. He’s also shared a new single, ‘Moon Landing Hoax’.
Of the tour and new single, Benjamin says: “To me this song is about healing, sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly, and about all the mad shit one can get up to or into on that winding road… I’m so excited to be back on the road next year and to play many new & old songs live again”
Check out the single below, and catch him live at the following:
APRIL
04 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
05 Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal
06 Summerhall, Edinburgh
08 Band On The Wall, Manchester
09 The Lantern, Bristol
10 EartH, London
11 Acapela Studio, Cardiff
13 The Workman’s Club, Dublin