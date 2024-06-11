BERWYN has announced his debut album, ‘Who Am I’

He's also shared his new single, 'DEAR IMMIGRATION'.
Photo Credit: TJ Sawyerr

Mercury Prize-nominated artist BERWYN has announced his debut album.

Set for release on 12th July, this new effort comes after his two mixtapes, ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA’ and ‘TAPE2/FOMALHAUT’, as well as his EP, ‘Bulletproof’. He’s also shared his new single, ‘DEAR IMMIGRATION’.

“You make me feel like a fugitive and runaway,” he says on the song, before adding, “you make me look at the mirror in horror, you took my tomorrow…I want you to know since I was nine I felt like a crime, I used to imagine you coming for me every day of my life”.

Check out the new track below.

