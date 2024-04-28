BERWYN releases new single ‘Neighbours’

Mercury Prize-nominated artist BERWYN has unveiled his latest single, ‘Neighbours’.

This new release comes after BERWYN’s two mixtapes, ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA’ and ‘TAPE2/FOMALHAUT’, as well as his diverse EP, ‘Bulletproof’. ‘Neighbours’ was crafted in collaboration with Fred again.., who had previously reworked the track into a dance-floor version that has been featured in his live sets and included in his USB album series earlier this month.

BERWYN shared his thoughts on the track, stating, “Neighbours is a song about the liberation love brings you in this suffocating world. It sounds like it doesn’t care who’s around. The best feeling in the world. I wrote this one with Fred in his living room with the volume all the way up.”

You can check out ‘Neighbours’ below.