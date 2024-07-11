Berwyn has dropped the title-track from his imminent debut album, ‘WHO AM I’

The track reflects on life's cycles and addiction, preceding the 13-song album's release later this week.
Photo Credit: TJ Sawyerr

BERWYN has shared the title-track from his upcoming debut album.

‘WHO AM I’ is set to arrive later this week (12th July), with this new single serving as the final preview before the full record drops. Produced by frequent collaborator Fred again.., the track sees BERWYN reflecting deeply on his life’s cyclical nature, growing addictions, and sense of self.

It follows previously released singles ‘Neighbours’, ‘I Am Black’, and ‘Dear Immigration’, all of which will feature on the upcoming 13-track album.

Check it out below.

