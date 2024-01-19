Between Friends have released their first track of the year, new single ‘Pleasure delayer’

Between Friends have released a new single, ‘Pleasure delayer‘.

The track – their first of 2024 – follows the release of the alt-pop duo’s debut album ‘I Love My Girl, She’s My Boy’, out last summer.

A press release explains: “The brand-new track contributes an addictive ear worm in the chorus with Brandon and Savannah pondering a relationship fling, “Is it reciprocated? / I can never get you out my head.” Inspired by the duo’s real-life experiences, the new single embraces the challenging aspects of relationships and lessons learned in love.”

Check out the single below.