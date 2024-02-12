Beyoncé announces new album ‘Act II’ and drops two singles

Beyoncé has surprised fans with the announcement of her new album, ‘Act II’, which is set to be released on March 29th. Alongside the announcement, the superstar has also dropped two new singles from the album.

The news broke during a Verizon Super Bowl commercial featuring Beyoncé, where she humorously attempted various stunts to “break the internet” before teasing new music. Shortly after, a video was posted to her Instagram, revealing the album’s title and showcasing the first single, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’. The video features Beyoncé driving a taxi with a license plate that reads “Texas HOLD’EM”, with a yodelling song playing in the background, hinting at the album’s country theme.

‘Act II’ marks the second installment in Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy, which she recorded over three years during the pandemic. This period was described by the artist as highly creative. The two new singles, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’, both embrace a country sound. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ features acoustic guitars and vocals, while ‘16 Carriages’ presents a mix of country verses and orchestral choruses.

The announcement of ‘Act II’ follows a series of announcement for high-profile country album releases, including Lana Del Rey’s ‘Lasso’ and Kasey Musgraves’ ‘Deeper Well’.