Manchester festival Beyond The Music has signed up Shelf Lives, Blossom Caldarone, MOULD and more

Beyond The Music has confirmed the first names for 2024’s event.

The new music festival and conference will take place from 9th-12th October in Manchester, with sets from Shelf Lives (pictured), Blossom Caldarone, Lucy Deakin, Ditz, Lazy Day, MOULD, Better Joy and loads more.

They’re also on the lookout for new talent: to be in with a chance of performing, visit beyondthemusic.co.uk. Submissions close on 30th June.

Meanwhile, panels at the conference include The New Economic Frontier: Building The New Music Industry Paradigm, Growing The Grassroots: How Cross-Industry Investment Can Save The Music Ecosystem, Misogyny In Music: The Truth, and Artificial Intransigence: Where’s Out AI Copyright Law?.

This year will also see the introduction of The Future of Music Village, a showcase of the best in music innovation and visionaries in the tech industry.