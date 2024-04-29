Biffy Clyro announced as final headliner for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Biffy Clyro has been announced as the final headliner for the 2024 edition of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, set to take place in Halifax.

The Scottish band will perform at the historic venue on August 23, where they will be joined by special guests Witch Fever.

Tickets for the concert go on general sale at 10am on May 3 through Ticketmaster. For more details on the event and the full festival lineup, fans can visit thepiecehall.co.uk.

The Live at The Piece Hall dates in full read:

JUNE

7 Blondie

9 Blondie

13 Sheryl Crow

15 Annie Mac – Before Midnight + Jake Shears + Gina Breeze

16 Nile Rodgers & CHIC + Sophie Ellis-Bextor + Deco

19 Crowded House

22 Grace Jones

23 Bryan Adams + Casyette

25 Placebo + Friedberg

26 Air

27 Michael Kiwanuka

28 Underworld

30 Tom Odell

JULY

7 Rick Astley + Lightning Seeds

9 Loyle Carner

12 Tom Jones

13 IDLES

27 Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax & Friends – Ibiza Anthems

31 Bill Bailey

AUGUST

1 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + Andrew Cushin

2 Richard Ashcroft + Apollo Junction

3 The Stranglers + Buzzcocks

8 Jess Glynne

9 Korn + Loathe

10 McFly

13 Status Quo + The Alarm

18 McFly

20 PJ Harvey

21 Pixies

22 The Streets + Billy No Mates

23 Biffy Clyro + Witch Fever

24 Fatboy Slim

25 Jungle

26 Cian Ducrot