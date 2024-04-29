Biffy Clyro announced as final headliner for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Biffy Clyro has been announced as the final headliner for the 2024 edition of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, set to take place in Halifax.
The Scottish band will perform at the historic venue on August 23, where they will be joined by special guests Witch Fever.
Tickets for the concert go on general sale at 10am on May 3 through Ticketmaster. For more details on the event and the full festival lineup, fans can visit thepiecehall.co.uk.
The Live at The Piece Hall dates in full read:
JUNE
7 Blondie
9 Blondie
13 Sheryl Crow
15 Annie Mac – Before Midnight + Jake Shears + Gina Breeze
16 Nile Rodgers & CHIC + Sophie Ellis-Bextor + Deco
19 Crowded House
22 Grace Jones
23 Bryan Adams + Casyette
25 Placebo + Friedberg
26 Air
27 Michael Kiwanuka
28 Underworld
30 Tom Odell
JULY
7 Rick Astley + Lightning Seeds
9 Loyle Carner
12 Tom Jones
13 IDLES
27 Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax & Friends – Ibiza Anthems
31 Bill Bailey
AUGUST
1 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + Andrew Cushin
2 Richard Ashcroft + Apollo Junction
3 The Stranglers + Buzzcocks
8 Jess Glynne
9 Korn + Loathe
10 McFly
13 Status Quo + The Alarm
18 McFly
20 PJ Harvey
21 Pixies
22 The Streets + Billy No Mates
23 Biffy Clyro + Witch Fever
24 Fatboy Slim
25 Jungle
26 Cian Ducrot