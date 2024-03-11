Biffy Clyro have announced a series of intimate album shows for October

Biffy Clyro have announced six intimate shows for October.

The dates will see the band perform three shows each in London and Glasgow to celebrate the band’s first three albums, ‘Blackened Sky’, ‘Vertigo of Bliss’ and ‘Infinity Land’.

The details are:

OCTOBER

20 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Blackened Sky

21 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Vertigo of Bliss

22 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Infinity Land

24 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Blackened Sky

25 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Vertigo of Bliss

26 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Infinity Land

Tickets go on general sale Friday 15th March.