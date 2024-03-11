Biffy Clyro have announced a series of intimate album shows for October

Biffy Clyro have announced six intimate shows for October.
The dates will see the band perform three shows each in London and Glasgow to celebrate the band’s first three albums, ‘Blackened Sky’, ‘Vertigo of Bliss’ and ‘Infinity Land’.
The details are:
OCTOBER
20 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Blackened Sky
21 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Vertigo of Bliss
22 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Infinity Land
24 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Blackened Sky
25 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Vertigo of Bliss
26 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Infinity Land
Tickets go on general sale Friday 15th March.