Big Dork Summer 2026 is bringing together some of Dork's favourite artists for a packed run of live shows across London, Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester this July and August.



Presented alongside CloseUp, Scruff of the Neck and DHP, the series kicks off with a pair of Paint By Numbers shows at Bristol’s Thekla and Nottingham’s The Bodega on 4th and 5th July respectively, before heading into a packed month of gigs.



There are loads of familiar Dork names involved too. Former cover star Caity Baser headlines London’s 100 Club on 17th July, while longtime fave Hatchie leads the bill for Dork’s Day Out at Colours Hoxton on 1st August and Manchester YES on 8th August, with more still to be announced.



Fast-rising newcomers Truthpaste will headline Sebright Arms on 8th July, while Balancing Act top a 100 Club bill on 15th July joined by Esmeralda Road and Humane The Moon. Daydreamers follow at the same venue on 16th July, before Coach Party return to Sebright Arms on 21st July.



Witch Fever round out the July run with an Upset takeover at Sebright Arms on 29th July alongside Venus Grrrls.

Big Dork Summer is heading to the fields, too, with the Dork’s Big Latitude Opening Party at Latitude Festival’s Alcove Stage on Thursday 23rd July. The lineup is set to be announced ‘soon’.



JULY

4 Bristol, Thekla – Paint By Numbers: Ticket Link

5 Nottingham, The Bodega – Paint By Numbers: Ticket Link

8 London, Sebright Arms – Truthpaste: Ticket Link

15 London, The 100 Club – Balancing Act: Ticket Link

16 London, The 100 Club – Daydreamers: Ticket Link

17 London, The 100 Club – Caity Baser: Ticket Link

21 London, Sebright Arms – Coach Party: Ticket Link

29 London, Sebright Arms – Witch Fever: Ticket Link

AUGUST

1 London, Colours Hoxton – Dork’s Day Out: Ticket Link

8 Manchester, YES – Dork’s Day Out: Ticket Link