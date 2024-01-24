Big Feastival has shared its first wave of acts for 2024

Big Feastival has dropped the first batch of names for its 2024 installment.

Led by Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Cat Burns, the line-up also features Cian Durot, Ella Henderson, Joel Corry and Ash.

Rounding out the first announcement, Natasha Bedingfield will be heading to the farm, along with CMAT, Kate Nash, Jalen Ngonda, Scouting for Girls, The Cuban Brothers and The Florentinas.

There are more names to come, so keep an eye out for further announcements.

Big Feastival will take place at Alex James’s Farm in The Cotswolds from 23 – 25 August 2024. Find out more here.