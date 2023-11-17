Big Special are going to play a one-off hometown show for homelessness fund Change Into Action

Big Special have announced a one-off hometown show for homelessness fund Change Into Action.

They’ll perform at The Fountain in Walsall on 5th December, raising money for the charity with 75 six-foot pay-what-you-want Christmas trees (free for anyone in need).

Singer Joe Hicklin explains: “I used to work at The Fountain, it’s where I met our manager Steve whilst pulling him pints of cider. Scarlette, John and Jackie; the family that run the pub are the nicest people I’ve ever worked for, they have always did what they can for the community and people in need, as well as always providing a space for art and creativity in a place where that is quite rare. We are excited to be back playing the fountain and raising some money for local people in need.”

Big Special have also teased a new single, ‘TREES’. It follows on from previous drops ‘This Here Ain’t Water and ‘SHITHOUSE’, as well as the Black Country, Midlands duo’s performance at The Great Escape and a number of summer festivals.