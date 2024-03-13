BIG SPECIAL have released a new cut from their upcoming debut album – check out ‘BUTCHER’S BIN’

BIG SPECIAL have released a new single, ‘BUTCHER’S BIN’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced debut album, ‘POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’. The full-length is set for release on 10th May via SO Recordings, and has already been teased by lead single ‘DUST OFF / START AGAIN’.

Lead singer Joe Hicklin explains: “BUTCHER’S BIN is about class awareness and the realisation that the working classes are used as nothing but a commodity and set against each other at every turn, their existence trivialised and struggles denied; the off cuts tossed to feed the rabid hounds of neoliberalism.

“The song is about all of this from the perspective of declining mental health whilst trying to make a living as an artist and to break through in a time and place where a life In art is seen as a luxury granted to those of a higher social class or a fruitless pursuit for idealistic fools.”

Of the album, he adds: “POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES is an album about depression. It’s about the different shapes it takes; personal, social, generational… and it’s about coming face to face with those ghosts and what we do or how we feel when that happens.

“The album offers no answers, it is just an honest expression of a working-class experience in modern England through the eyes of ill mental health, a pursuit of art and political disenchantment; a story of rumination, realisation and reaction.

“POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES is about learning that we are connected by our common struggles and though dark and rageful, the album holds a quiet sentiment of love and hope. It’s about laughing at the face of the void, recognising its oppressive weight, holding hands and moving forward.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: