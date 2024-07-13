Big Thief have announced the departure of bassist Max Oleartchik

Big Thief have announced the departure of their original bassist Max Oleartchik after nearly a decade of playing together. The band, consisting of founding members Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek, along with longtime drummer James Krivchenia, will continue as a trio.

The group issued a joint statement addressing the change: “After many beautiful years together, Max is no longer in Big Thief. Our love for each other is infinite, and we are so grateful for all we have shared these many years together since the beginning of our journey as a band. We wouldn’t be who we are without Max. This separation marks the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one for Big Thief.”

The statement further elaborated on the reasons behind the split: “This change was made for interpersonal reasons with mutual respect in our hearts. It’s a big change for us and the four of us ask for your trust, respect, and care as we grow into the next chapter of our lives.”

A message from Adrianne, Buck, James, and Max –

— Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) July 11, 2024

This news comes after a series of events involving the band in recent years. In 2022, Big Thief faced controversy when they announced and subsequently cancelled shows in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oleartchik’s hometown. Speaking to the matter at the time, they said “Our intent in wanting to play the shows in Tel Aviv, where Max was born, raised, and currently lives, stemmed from a simple belief that music can heal. We now recognize that the shows we had booked do not honor that sentiment.”

Earlier this year, Adrianne Lenker released a Bandcamp-exclusive EP to benefit the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, followed by her latest solo album ‘Bright Future’. Lenker is set to embark on a solo tour, including two shows at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater in November. Big Thief are scheduled to make appearances at various festivals this summer.