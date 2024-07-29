Big Thief debut new line-up and unreleased songs at Project Pabst festival

Big Thief have unveiled their new line-up at Portland’s Project Pabst festival, following the recent departure of founding bassist Max Oleartchik.

The band performed their first show in over a year on 28th July, showcasing a new five-piece formation that includes a percussionist and a new bassist. Vocalist Adrianne Lenker reportedly introduced the new bassist as “Justin” during the set.

Earlier this month, Big Thief announced Oleartchik’s departure on their official Instagram account, citing “interpersonal reasons” for his decision to leave. The band stated, “It’s a big change for us and the four of us ask for your trust, respect, and care as we grow into the next chapter of our lives.”

The festival performance featured a 14-track setlist, with 10 of the songs being brand-new unreleased material making their live debut. The set included ‘Los Angeles’, ‘All Night All Day’, ‘How Could I Have Known’, ‘More Than Anything’, ‘Grandmother’, ‘No Fear’, and ‘Terrifying’, all of which were performed live for the first time. The band also played ‘Incomprehensible’, which Lenker had previously debuted during her solo set at the Newport Folk Festival on 26th July.

Alongside the new material, Big Thief performed established tracks such as ‘Words’, ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’, ‘Masterpiece’, ‘Not’, and ‘Space and Time’.