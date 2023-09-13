Big Thief embrace romance with their new single, ‘Born For Loving You’

Big Thief have shared a new single, ‘Born For Loving You’.

Following on from recent drop ‘Vampire Empire’, the track is taken from a new 7″ set for release on 20th October.

A press release explains: “Recorded and produced by Dom Monks at Guissona, Spain’s Teatre de cal Eril Studio on a recent tour, ‘Born For Loving You’ finds Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia and Max Oleartchik at their most earnest and unashamedly romantic – “I was born for loving you / Just something I was made to do”.”

Check it out below.