Biig Piig is kicking off a new era with her brand new empowerment anthem, ‘Watch Me’

Biig Piig is back with brand new single, ‘Watch Me’.

Billed as the start of her next era, it’s her first new material since debut mixtape ‘Bubblegum’ dropped earlier this year.

She comments: “’Watch Me’ is a track about empowerment. I found confidence in pushing new limits with it. It’s a song to feel yourself unapologetically and to strut to. Telling the world, I am that bitch, watch me.”

The video also marks Biig Piig’s directorial debut. “I had a really clear vision of what I wanted the video to be, even when writing the track. I wanted to build a surreal world of strength through movement. That vision was a series of settings that were striking and confident.”

Check it out below.