Bilbao BBK Live has signed up Jungle, Massive Attack and Ezra Collective.

The event will take place from 11th-13th July in Bilbao, Spain, with further sets from The Prodigy, Overmono, Floating Points live, Underworld, Noname, JPEGMAFIA, Jordan Rakei, Death From Above 1979, Parcels and more.

A ticket pre-sale runs from 29th November, with the general sale starting on 1st December. Visit Bilbaobbklive.com/en for more information.