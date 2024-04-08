Billie Eilish has announced her third studio album, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.

The full-length – co-written and produced by her brother, FINNEAS – will arrive on 17th May via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records.

Billie announced the news on Instagram: “‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once. finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”

A press release says of the release: “Her most daring body of work to date, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs, ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end. The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions. It’s what the multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award winner does best, continuing to affirm Billie Eilish as the most exciting songwriter of her time.”

‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ follows on from Billie’s previous records, ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.