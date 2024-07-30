Billie Eilish and FINNEAS break down ‘Hit me hard and soft’ tracks in new Amazon Music series ‘Songline’

Amazon Music have announced the launch of ‘Songline’, a new docu-performance series that offers an insight into artists’ songwriting processes and the stories behind their music.

The series premiere, available exclusively on Amazon Music, features Billie Eilish and her brother and long-time collaborator FINNEAS as they break down tracks from Eilish’s album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.

‘Songline’ invites artists to reimagine their music in a stripped-down setting, with performances interspersed with in-depth interviews. For the debut episode, Eilish and FINNEAS rearrange four songs from ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’, featuring new string and choral arrangements. The pair discuss their songwriting process, Eilish’s approach to singing, and the creative decisions behind the reimagined versions.

Tom Winkler, head of publisher, songwriter, and society relations at Amazon Music, said: “Songline offers an opportunity for artist songwriters and their collaborators to showcase their songwriting process, detail their artistic journey, and reveal the stories behind songs typically hidden away in studios. By placing songwriters and their craft at the forefront of culture, fans can learn how their favourite songs and records were made, driving deeper connection with their favourite artists.”

Amazon Music have promised that further episodes featuring prominent songwriters will debut in the coming months.

You can check out a preview, with Billie’s performance of ‘Wildflower’ below.