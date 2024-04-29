Billie Eilish has announced her new ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ world tour

Billie Eilish is set to release her third studio album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ on May 17th, and will be supporting it with an extensive arena tour, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’.
The run kicks off in North America in September 2024, moving to Australia in February 2025, and culminating with dates across Europe, the UK, and Ireland from April to late July 2025.
Eilish will partner on the tour with nonprofit REVERB. The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimize single-use plastic waste, and promote plant-based food options at concert venues. Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Villages will be present at each show, providing fans opportunities to engage with sustainable practices and connect with non-profits.
Ticket sales for the tour will commence with an American Express Presale on April 30th, followed by general sales starting May 3rd. The tour will employ Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to ensure secondary tickets are sold at their original price, with mobile-only tickets to enhance security and transfer restrictions.
The dates in full read:
SEPTEMBER
29 Centre Videotron, Québec, QC
OCTOBER
1 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
2 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
4 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
5 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
7 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
9 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
11 TD Garden, Boston, MA
13 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
16 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
17 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
18 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
2 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
3 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
6 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
8 Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH
10 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
11 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
13 United Center, Chicago, IL
14 United Center, Chicago, IL
16 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
17 CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE
19 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
20 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
DECEMBER
3 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
5 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
6 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
8 Moda Center, Portland, OR
10 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA
11 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA
13 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ
15 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
16 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
17 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
February
1 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
2 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
21 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
22 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
24 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
25 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
27 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
28 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
MARCH
4 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
5 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
7 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
8 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
APRIL
23 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
24 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
26 Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena
28 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
29 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
MAY
2 Hannover, Germany, ZAG Arena
4 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
5 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
7 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
9 Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
29 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
30 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
JUNE
1 Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
3 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena
4 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena
6 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle
8 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
10 Paris, France, Accor Arena
11 Paris, France, Accor Arena
14 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
15 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
JULY
7 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
8 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
10 London, UK, The O2
11 London, UK, The O2
13 London, UK, The O2
14 London, UK, The O2
16 London, UK, The O2
17 London, UK, The O2
19 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
20 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
22 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
23 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
26 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
27 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena