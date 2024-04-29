Billie Eilish has announced her new ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ world tour

Billie Eilish is set to release her third studio album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ on May 17th, and will be supporting it with an extensive arena tour, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’.

The run kicks off in North America in September 2024, moving to Australia in February 2025, and culminating with dates across Europe, the UK, and Ireland from April to late July 2025.

Eilish will partner on the tour with nonprofit REVERB. The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimize single-use plastic waste, and promote plant-based food options at concert venues. Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Villages will be present at each show, providing fans opportunities to engage with sustainable practices and connect with non-profits.

Ticket sales for the tour will commence with an American Express Presale on April 30th, followed by general sales starting May 3rd. The tour will employ Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to ensure secondary tickets are sold at their original price, with mobile-only tickets to enhance security and transfer restrictions.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

29 Centre Videotron, Québec, QC

OCTOBER

1 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

2 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

4 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

5 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

7 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

9 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

11 TD Garden, Boston, MA

13 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

16 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

17 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

18 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

2 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

3 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

6 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

8 Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

10 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

11 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

13 United Center, Chicago, IL

14 United Center, Chicago, IL

16 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

17 CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

19 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

20 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

DECEMBER

3 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

5 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

6 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

8 Moda Center, Portland, OR

10 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

11 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

13 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

15 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

16 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

17 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

February

1 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

21 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

22 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

24 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

25 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

27 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

28 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

MARCH

4 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

5 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

7 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

8 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

APRIL

23 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

24 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

26 Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena

28 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

29 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

MAY

2 Hannover, Germany, ZAG Arena

4 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

5 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

7 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

9 Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

29 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

30 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

JUNE

1 Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

3 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena

4 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena

6 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle

8 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

10 Paris, France, Accor Arena

11 Paris, France, Accor Arena

14 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

15 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

JULY

7 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

8 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

10 London, UK, The O2

11 London, UK, The O2

13 London, UK, The O2

14 London, UK, The O2

16 London, UK, The O2

17 London, UK, The O2

19 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

20 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

22 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

23 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

26 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

27 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena