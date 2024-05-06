Billie Eilish to host album listening parties for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’

Billie Eilish is set to host two album listening parties for her upcoming third studio album, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.
The events, which are free, are scheduled for May 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and May 16th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, ahead of the album’s release on May 17th.
Fans wishing to attend can request up to two tickets through Ticketmaster. The submission deadline is May 7th at 9 AM PT, with confirmations to be sent out by May 10th.
The announcement of the listening events comes alongside news of Eilish’s extensive ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’, which begins its North American leg in September 2024 and includes later dates in Australia, Europe, the U.K., and Ireland.
The dates for the tour read:
SEPTEMBER
29 Centre Videotron, Québec, QC
OCTOBER
1 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
2 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
4 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
5 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
7 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
9 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
11 TD Garden, Boston, MA
13 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
16 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
17 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
18 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
2 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
3 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
6 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
8 Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH
10 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
11 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
13 United Center, Chicago, IL
14 United Center, Chicago, IL
16 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
17 CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE
19 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
20 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
DECEMBER
3 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
5 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
6 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
8 Moda Center, Portland, OR
10 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA
11 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA
13 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ
15 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
16 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
17 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
February
1 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
2 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
21 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
22 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
24 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
25 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
27 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
28 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
MARCH
4 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
5 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
7 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
8 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
APRIL
23 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
24 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
26 Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena
28 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
29 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
MAY
2 Hannover, Germany, ZAG Arena
4 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
5 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
7 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
9 Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
29 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
30 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
JUNE
1 Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
3 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena
4 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena
6 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle
8 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
10 Paris, France, Accor Arena
11 Paris, France, Accor Arena
14 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
15 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
JULY
7 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
8 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
10 London, UK, The O2
11 London, UK, The O2
13 London, UK, The O2
14 London, UK, The O2
16 London, UK, The O2
17 London, UK, The O2
19 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
20 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
22 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
23 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
26 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
27 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena