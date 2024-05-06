Billie Eilish to host album listening parties for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’

Billie Eilish is set to host two album listening parties for her upcoming third studio album, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.

The events, which are free, are scheduled for May 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and May 16th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, ahead of the album’s release on May 17th.

Fans wishing to attend can request up to two tickets through Ticketmaster. The submission deadline is May 7th at 9 AM PT, with confirmations to be sent out by May 10th.

The announcement of the listening events comes alongside news of Eilish’s extensive ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’, which begins its North American leg in September 2024 and includes later dates in Australia, Europe, the U.K., and Ireland.

The dates for the tour read:

SEPTEMBER

29 Centre Videotron, Québec, QC

OCTOBER

1 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

2 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

4 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

5 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

7 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

9 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

11 TD Garden, Boston, MA

13 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

16 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

17 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

18 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

2 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

3 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

6 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

8 Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

10 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

11 Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

13 United Center, Chicago, IL

14 United Center, Chicago, IL

16 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

17 CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

19 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

20 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

DECEMBER

3 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

5 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

6 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

8 Moda Center, Portland, OR

10 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

11 SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

13 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

15 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

16 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

17 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

February

1 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

21 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

22 Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

24 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

25 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

27 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

28 Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

MARCH

4 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

5 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

7 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

8 Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

APRIL

23 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

24 Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

26 Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena

28 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

29 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

MAY

2 Hannover, Germany, ZAG Arena

4 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

5 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

7 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

9 Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

29 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

30 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

JUNE

1 Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

3 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena

4 Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena

6 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle

8 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

10 Paris, France, Accor Arena

11 Paris, France, Accor Arena

14 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

15 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

JULY

7 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

8 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

10 London, UK, The O2

11 London, UK, The O2

13 London, UK, The O2

14 London, UK, The O2

16 London, UK, The O2

17 London, UK, The O2

19 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

20 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

22 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

23 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

26 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

27 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena