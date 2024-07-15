Billie Eilish is going to read This Moose Belongs to Me on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Billie Eilish is set to make her debut on CBeebies Bedtime Stories this week, reading a children’s book on the popular BBC programme.

She will be reading This Moose Belongs to Me by Oliver Jeffers on Friday 19th July. The story follows a young boy named Wilfred who believes he owns a large moose called Marcel. The book, like much of Jeffers’ work, touches on environmental themes, aligning with Eilish’s own advocacy for climate awareness.

During the broadcast, Billie comments: “We need to look after beautiful, wild creatures like Marcel, but we also need to let them do their own thing.”

This appearance follows Eilish’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about environmental issues. Last year, she organised Overheated, an event at The O2 in London that brought together climate activists, musicians, and designers to discuss the climate crisis and their work towards making a difference.

Eilish joins a star-studded list of previous CBeebies Bedtime Stories readers, including Harry Styles, Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers, Jodie Whittaker, Arlo Parks, Mark Ronson, Elton John, Tom Hardy, Ed Sheeran, and IDLES frontman Joe Talbot. The episode will air on CBeebies and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.