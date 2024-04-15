Billie Eilish previews new songs during a surprise Coachella DJ set

Billie Eilish sent shockwaves through the Coachella crowd at the weekend with a surprise DJ set, offering fans a taste of what’s to come on her highly-anticipated third studio album, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.

The announcement of the new album, coming just last week, follows the phenomenal success of her 2021 sophomore album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which itself built upon the massive global impact of her 2019 debut, ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’.

In a bold move, Eilish has revealed that she won’t be releasing any singles ahead of the album’s release, opting instead for fans to experience the entire project as a cohesive whole on release day.

Eilish’s Coachella appearance wasn’t limited to surprise DJ duties. On Friday night, she joined headliner Lana Del Rey onstage for a captivating duet of Del Rey’s iconic tracks ‘Video Games’ and her own ‘Ocean Eyes’.

You can check out some snippets of the songs below. ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ is set to arrive on 17th May.

LUNCH IS BEING PLAYED AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/CGmXbjswnV — Billie Eilish Music Videos (@eilishmvs) April 14, 2024