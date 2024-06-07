Billie Eilish has released a new self-directed video for ‘CHIHIRO’

Billie Eilish has released a new video.

It’s a self-directed clip for ‘CHIHIRO’, a cut from her third studio album, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’. The full-length – co-written and produced by her brother, FINNEAS – icame out in May via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records.

A press release explains: “The video was directed by Billie Eilish, who envisioned a dream-like narrative where the long, dark hallways and shutting of doors symbolize the different corners of the mind. Along with her co-star Nat Wolff, she tumbles into an inescapable connection. The external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away.”

‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ follows on from Billie’s previous records, ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.