Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ won a Golden Globe last night, FYI

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas triumphed at the 2024 Golden Globes last night (7th January), securing the Best Song award for their track ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Released in July, the song has also earned a nomination for Best Original Song at the upcoming 2024 Oscars.

Eilish’s victory at the Golden Globes saw her beat out other Barbie soundtrack hits Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’ and Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, along with contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Lenny Kravitz, and others.

‘What Was I Made For?’ recently received the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. In her acceptance speech, Eilish shared her personal struggles and the emotional depth behind the song. She stated, “I would really like to say that this award and any recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, what’s the point, why am I here and why am I doing this?”

Eilish further expressed her empathy and personal experiences, adding, “I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be and how I have really not wanted to be here … sorry to be dark, damn, but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way.”