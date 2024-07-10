Black Country, New Road have joined Transgressive Records’ 20th anniversary celebrations with a tiny ‘work in progress’ show

Black Country, New Road have been added to the lineup for Transgressive Records‘ 20th anniversary celebrations this summer.

The acclaimed ensemble will perform new material in an intimate ‘work in progress’ show at The Lexington in London. The performance, scheduled for 3rd September, holds special significance for both the band and the label: BC,NR played some of their earliest shows at The Lexington, while Transgressive was based above the venue during its first four years. The Lexington itself is marking its 15th anniversary this year.

The show is part of a series of events celebrating Transgressive’s two decades in the music industry. Other London shows – including Arlo Parks and Marika Hackman at Regent’s Park Outdoor Theatre, The Moonlandingz, HotWax and UNIVERSITY at Highbury Garage, and Mystery Jets at Hackney EartH – have already sold out.

All UK events will be held in association with charity partners War Child and Music Venue Trust.

The dates in full read:

JULY

15 Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park, London, UK (Arlo Parks / Marika Hackman – SOLD OUT)

25 Latitude Festival (Sunrise Arena Takeover), Suffolk, UK

AUGUST

16 Green Man Festival (Walled Garden Takeover), Brecon Beacons, UK

SEPTEMBER

3 The Lexington, London, UK (Black Country, New Road)

12 The Garage, London, UK (The Moonlandingz / HotWax / UNIVERSITY – SOLD OUT)

19 Eventim Apollo, London, UK (Johnny Flynn & The River Band / The Joy)

24 Baker Falls, Knitting Factory, New York, USA (The Antlers / Mykki Blanco / MICHELLE / Mutual Benefit / Odetta Hartman / Julien Chang)

27 EartH Theatre, London, UK (Mystery Jets – SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

1 Village Underground, London, UK (KOKOKO! / Special Guests)