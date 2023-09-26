Black Pumas have shared a new track from their upcoming their second album, ‘Mrs Postman’

Black Pumas have released a new single.

‘Mrs Postman’ is the latest cut from their recently-announced second album, ‘Chronicles Of A Diamond’. The full-length – which follows on from their 2019 self-titled debut – is set for release on 27th October via ATO Records/[PIAS].

Producer Adrian Quesada explains: “JaRon and I used to get together on afternoons and make hip-hop beats for fun, and ‘Mrs. Postman’ ended up coming out of one of those sessions.”

Burton adds: “I was partly thinking about how much joy the postmen can bring to people’s lives, but I also wanted to encourage the people in my family and anyone else working a blue-collar job. I know from firsthand experience how arduous it can be, and I wanted to send a message saying, ‘I still see all the beauty and light in you.’”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

23 UK Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 UK London Eventim Apollo