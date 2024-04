Black Pumas have confirmed a new European tour.

The run is in support of their recent second album, ‘Chronicles Of A Diamond’. Released last year, the full-length follows on from their 2019 self-titled debut.

Catch them live at the following:

JUNE

26-30 – Glastonbury Festival

JULY

7 Love Supreme, Lewes

OCTOBER

28 O2 Academy, Bristol

29 Royal Albert Hall, London

31 Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux

NOVEMBER

1 Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse

4 Fabrique, Milan

6 013, Tilburg

8 K.B. Hallen, Copenhagen