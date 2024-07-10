BLACKPINK have shared a new trailer for their Born Pink concert film, in cinemas this summer

K-pop sensations BLACKPINK have unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming concert film, set to hit cinemas worldwide this summer.

The film, which celebrates the group’s eighth anniversary, documents their record-breaking Born Pink tour. This tour has already made history as the highest-grossing tour from both an Asian act and a female group. The concert film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release starting on 31st July, with premieres planned in over 110 countries.

Produced in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex, the film promises to offer fans an immersive experience of BLACKPINK’s electrifying performances from the ‘Born Pink’ tour. The newly released trailer gives a glimpse into the high-energy spectacle that awaits audiences, showcasing the group’s dynamic stage presence and elaborate production values.

This cinematic venture follows the success of BLACKPINK’s latest musical offerings, including Lisa’s solo single ‘Rockstar’. The concert film is expected to provide an intimate look at the group’s journey during their monumental tour, offering both long-time fans and newcomers a chance to experience the phenomenon that is BLACKPINK on the big screen.