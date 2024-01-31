Bleach Lab and Spider are among a handful of new names for Sound City 2024

Sound City has confirmed a few more artists for 2024’s event.

The Liverpool event has already confirmed the likes of Caity Baser, Flowerovlove The Snuts, Antony Szmierek, Brooke Combe, Seb Lowe, Corella, Viji, Lala Hayden, Balancing Act, Cameron Hayes, and G!Rlband.

The new names read: Bleach Lab (pictured), Spider, Welly, Good Neighbours, King No-One, Toby Sebastian, Pynch, Alex Spencer, The Kairos, Natalie Shay, The Family Rain, Casino, Dove Ellis, and Skylights.

The festival will take place from 4th-5th May, with a new-look conference, Sound City Forum, held on 3rd May. The Sound City Forum will see a range of panels, keynotes, award shows and more – including:

The unveiling of LIVE’s (Live Music Industry Venues & Entertainment) Festival Industry Report

The UK Music OMG Awards

Sacha Lord in conversation around his book ’Tales From The Dance Floor’

Kraftwerk pioneer Karl Bartos diving into his latest project in conversation

EarthPercent leading talks on sustainability and the vital next steps for the music industry

Visit soundcity.uk.com for more information.