Bleachers have announced additional California dates for their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour

Bleachers have added two California dates to their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ world tour.

The band will take the stage at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on Thursday, September 19th, and at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 21st. The shows are part of a global tour that began after the release of their latest album ‘Bleachers’ in March.

Tickets for the shows will be available through a presale starting Wednesday, May 8th at 10 am PST for those who register at bleachersmusic.com/tour. The general sale will follow on Friday, May 10th at the same time. Bleachers will donate $1 from each ticket sold to The Ally Coalition, an organization founded by Jack and Rachel Antonoff in 2013, which supports LGBTQ youth.

